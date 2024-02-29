The Body Shop to close 75 more stores after slipping into administration - full list of closures
The Body Shop will close 75 more stores across the country with almost 500 jobs to be cut after the health and beauty company fell into administration earlier this month. Administrators from FRP Advisory had already announced the closure of half of the company's brick-and-mortar stores across the UK, with seven closed on February 20.
This new announcement will leave The Body Shop with 116 stores with their doors open. Tony Wright, joint administrator, said: “In taking swift action to right-size The Body Shop UK store portfolio, we have stabilised the business and are providing the best opportunity for this iconic brand to have a long-term, sustainable future. The UK business continues to trade in administration, and we remain fully focused on exploring all options to take the business forward.”
The closures are expected to take place over the next four to six weeks. FRP Advisory said that the closures were part of a heavy restructuring aimed at preserving the brand, adding that it will bring The Body Shop's estate in line with competitors and support a "return to financial stability".
Full list of The Body Shop store closures:
- Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire
- Banbury, Oxfordshire
- Barnstaple, Devon
- Basildon, Essex
- Battersea, Greater London
- Bedford, Bedfordshire
- Beverley, East Riding of Yorkshire
- Bexleyheath, Greater London
- Blackburn, Lancashire
- Blackpool, Lancashire
- Bournemouth Commercial Rd, Dorset
- Bolton, Greater Manchester
- Brixton, Greater London
- Broughton Park, Cheshire
- Bury, Greater Manchester
- Camberley, Surrey
- Carlisle, Cumbria
- Carmarthen, Carmarthenshire
- Chippenham, Wiltshire
- Cirencester, Gloucestershire
- Croydon, Greater London
- Didcot, Oxfordshire
- Durham, County Durham
- East Kilbride, South Lanarkshire
- Edinburgh Gyle Centre, Midlothian
- Edinburgh Princes Mall, Midlothian
- Epsom, Surrey
- Fareham, Hampshire
- Farnborough, Hampshire
- Glasgow Braehead, Lanarkshire
- Glasgow Fort, Lanarkshire
- Glasgow Silverburn, Lanarkshire
- Glasgow Station, Lanarkshire
- Grimsby, Lincolnshire
- Halifax, West Yorkshire
- Harlow, Essex
- Hastings, East Sussex
- Hempstead Valley, Kent
- High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire
- Huddersfield, West Yorkshire
- Hull, East Riding of Yorkshire
- Ilford, Greater London
- Ipswich, Suffolk
- Islington, Greater London
- Kendal, Cumbria
- Kings Lynn, Norfolk
- Leeds White Rose, West Yorkshire
- Lewisham Centre, Greater London
- Lichfield, Staffordshire
- Loughborough, Leicestershire
- Luton, Bedfordshire
- Macclesfield, Cheshire
- Middlesbrough, North Yorkshire
- Morpeth, Northumberland
- Newport, Isle of Wight
- Newton Abbot, Devon
- Northampton, Northamptonshire
- Oldham, Greater Manchester
- Perth, Perthshire
- Peterborough Queensgate, Cambridgeshire
- Portsmouth, Hampshire
- Regent Street, Greater London
- Salisbury, Wiltshire
- Stafford, Staffordshire
- Stansted Airside, Essex
- Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire
- Swansea, Glamorganshire
- Telford, Shropshire
- Thanet, Kent
- Trowbridge, Wiltshire
- Wakefield Trinity Walk, West Yorkshire
- Walthamstow, Greater London
- Wigan, Greater Manchester
- Woking, Surrey
- Wolverhampton, West Midlands
Seven store closures were already confirmed on February 20. The store which have already closed are Surrey Quays, Oxford Street/Bond Street, Canary Wharf, Cheapside, Nuneaton, Ashford Town Centre, and Bristol Queens Road.
