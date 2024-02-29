Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Body Shop will close 75 more stores across the country with almost 500 jobs to be cut after the health and beauty company fell into administration earlier this month. Administrators from FRP Advisory had already announced the closure of half of the company's brick-and-mortar stores across the UK, with seven closed on February 20.

This new announcement will leave The Body Shop with 116 stores with their doors open. Tony Wright, joint administrator, said: “In taking swift action to right-size The Body Shop UK store portfolio, we have stabilised the business and are providing the best opportunity for this iconic brand to have a long-term, sustainable future. The UK business continues to trade in administration, and we remain fully focused on exploring all options to take the business forward.”

The closures are expected to take place over the next four to six weeks. FRP Advisory said that the closures were part of a heavy restructuring aimed at preserving the brand, adding that it will bring The Body Shop's estate in line with competitors and support a "return to financial stability".

Full list of The Body Shop store closures:

Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire

Banbury, Oxfordshire

Barnstaple, Devon

Basildon, Essex

Battersea, Greater London

Bedford, Bedfordshire

Beverley, East Riding of Yorkshire

Bexleyheath, Greater London

Blackburn, Lancashire

Blackpool, Lancashire

Bournemouth Commercial Rd, Dorset

Bolton, Greater Manchester

Brixton, Greater London

Broughton Park, Cheshire

Bury, Greater Manchester

Camberley, Surrey

Carlisle, Cumbria

Carmarthen, Carmarthenshire

Chippenham, Wiltshire

Cirencester, Gloucestershire

Croydon, Greater London

Didcot, Oxfordshire

Durham, County Durham

East Kilbride, South Lanarkshire

Edinburgh Gyle Centre, Midlothian

Edinburgh Princes Mall, Midlothian

Epsom, Surrey

Fareham, Hampshire

Farnborough, Hampshire

Glasgow Braehead, Lanarkshire

Glasgow Fort, Lanarkshire

Glasgow Silverburn, Lanarkshire

Glasgow Station, Lanarkshire

Grimsby, Lincolnshire

Halifax, West Yorkshire

Harlow, Essex

Hastings, East Sussex

Hempstead Valley, Kent

High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire

Huddersfield, West Yorkshire

Hull, East Riding of Yorkshire

Ilford, Greater London

Ipswich, Suffolk

Islington, Greater London

Kendal, Cumbria

Kings Lynn, Norfolk

Leeds White Rose, West Yorkshire

Lewisham Centre, Greater London

Lichfield, Staffordshire

Loughborough, Leicestershire

Luton, Bedfordshire

Macclesfield, Cheshire

Middlesbrough, North Yorkshire

Morpeth, Northumberland

Newport, Isle of Wight

Newton Abbot, Devon

Northampton, Northamptonshire

Oldham, Greater Manchester

Perth, Perthshire

Peterborough Queensgate, Cambridgeshire

Portsmouth, Hampshire

Regent Street, Greater London

Salisbury, Wiltshire

Stafford, Staffordshire

Stansted Airside, Essex

Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire

Swansea, Glamorganshire

Telford, Shropshire

Thanet, Kent

Trowbridge, Wiltshire

Wakefield Trinity Walk, West Yorkshire

Walthamstow, Greater London

Wigan, Greater Manchester

Woking, Surrey

Wolverhampton, West Midlands