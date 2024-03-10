Enjoy 30% saving when you buy a McDonald's breakfast roll on March 11.

McDonald’s is giving customers 'major discounts' on fan favourite menu items - breakfast roll and McNuggets - for a limited time on Monday, March 11. For early risers, you can get your hands on the filling breakfast roll for just £1.99 from 5am to 11am.

From 11am onwards, the popular 6-piece Chicken McNuggets box is available at a discounted price of only £1.39 – 50 per cent off its regular price. Both deals are exclusively available on the McDonald’s App, and the customers will be able to earn points by opting into MyMcDonald's Rewards.

The scheme means every penny spent equals one Rewards point, so these offers will get the customers 199 points when grabbing a Breakfast Roll and 139 points when picking up a box of 6-piece Chicken McNuggets.