McDonald's announces 'major' discounts for breakfast rolls and 6-piece McNuggets for one day only - how to buy
McDonald’s is giving customers 'major discounts' on fan favourite menu items - breakfast roll and McNuggets - for a limited time on Monday, March 11. For early risers, you can get your hands on the filling breakfast roll for just £1.99 from 5am to 11am.
From 11am onwards, the popular 6-piece Chicken McNuggets box is available at a discounted price of only £1.39 – 50 per cent off its regular price. Both deals are exclusively available on the McDonald’s App, and the customers will be able to earn points by opting into MyMcDonald's Rewards.
The scheme means every penny spent equals one Rewards point, so these offers will get the customers 199 points when grabbing a Breakfast Roll and 139 points when picking up a box of 6-piece Chicken McNuggets.
There is also an option for customers to donate the cash equivalent of their points to BBC Children in Need, FareShare and Ronald McDonald House Charities to support the company’s commitment to funding and supporting youth work, alongside reducing food poverty and waste in the UK.
