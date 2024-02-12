McDonald's UK have added Mr Men and Little Miss toys and books to their Happy Meals for February half term. Photo by McDonald's.

Just in time for February half term, which is happening across the UK this week, McDonald’s UK is adding children's favourite characters Little Miss and Mr Men to its ever popular Happy Meals.

Better yet, all families have the chance to buy a Mr Men and Little Miss Happy Meal for just £1.99 via the McDonald’s app. As if that wasn't enough, they've also added a free token that entitles customers to a free World Book Day 2024 book, or £1 off a book or audiobook.

Available in all restaurants nationwide from today (Monday February 12) until Tuesday 26 March, families can choose from one of 10 Mr Men and Little Miss limited-edition plush toys, or one of four ‘Discover You’ books, which also feature Little Miss and Mr Men characters and encourage youngster's to express their individuality and have meaningful conversation about emotions, wellbeing and mental health.

With over 90 iconic characters including Mr Happy and Little Miss Brave, the brand has been loved by children for generations, no matter their culture, personality, or gender - to this is a Happy Meal all little ones are sure to want.

The Happy Meals are housed in a limited-edition Mr. Men and Little Miss themed box, and ten plush toys of lovable characters include Mr Happy, Mr Funny, Mr Bump, Mr Calm, Mr Tickle, Little Miss Hug, Little Miss Giggles, Little Miss Naughty, Little Miss Sunshine and Little Miss Brave.

Families looking for a book instead of a toy can opt for an exclusive Mr. Men and Little Miss book with four ‘Discover You’ books available, called 'Try Again', 'All Different', 'Be Kind' and 'Worries'. Complete with thought-provoking questions and helpful tips, the series is the perfect tool for children to nurture a deeper understanding of what it means to be happy, sad and everything in between.

And that’s not all – families will receive a token with every Happy Meal that entitles them to a free World Book Day 2024 book, or £1 off a book or audiobook in participating booksellers. World Book Day, an annual day which aims to encourage all children to read, takes place on Thursday March 7 this year.

Available for around £3.49, a Happy Meal contains a choice of fish fingers, chicken mcnuggets or veggie dippers with a pineapple stick, or carrot bag side, plus drink options including water, milk, or fruit shoot.