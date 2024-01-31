McDonald's teases Frank's Hot Sauce collaboration for McSpicy burger - when is it happening?
The collaboration's launch is just a few days away...
and live on Freeview channel 276
A red-hot twist is set to arrive on the McDonald's menu - and it's just a few days away.
Influencers across the country have today received gift boxes courtesy of the golden arches, teasing an upcoming collaboration with Frank's Hot Sauce. The collab appears set to include the McSpicy burger, a chicken burger that exploded in popularity last year.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Despite not being quite as famous as today's TikTok stars, National World was also sent one of these gift boxes, which includes some stickers, napkins, a hot sauce keyring and a bottle of Frank's original hot sauce.
According to the gift box, the McSpicy collaboration is set to hit restaurants on Wednesday, February 7.
Little else is currently known about the collab, but naturally we will be doing a taste test for McDonald's latest invention...
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.