A red-hot twist is set to arrive on the McDonald's menu - and it's just a few days away.

Influencers across the country have today received gift boxes courtesy of the golden arches, teasing an upcoming collaboration with Frank's Hot Sauce. The collab appears set to include the McSpicy burger, a chicken burger that exploded in popularity last year.

Despite not being quite as famous as today's TikTok stars, National World was also sent one of these gift boxes, which includes some stickers, napkins, a hot sauce keyring and a bottle of Frank's original hot sauce.

According to the gift box, the McSpicy collaboration is set to hit restaurants on Wednesday, February 7.