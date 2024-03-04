McDonald's announces new Easter-inspired menu items including hot cross bun latte and return of halloumi fries
and live on Freeview channel 276
Easter has arrived at McDonalds as the fast food restaurant reveals new items to celebrate the holiday.
The menu include some McDonald's items with an Easter spin. There will also be some returning favourites, with popular burgers and McFlurries making it back on the menu.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The famous McDonald's pie will be getting a festive update, with the Hot Cross Bun Pie for £1.99. It's ready to be washed down with a Hot Cross Bun Latte from the chain's McCafe menu section for £2.69.
There is also a new McFlurry offering, with a new Galaxy Truffle Bunny flavour at £2.19. Returning to the McFlurry menu in time for Easter is the Cadbury's Creme Egg McFlurry, at the same price.
Other items returning include halloumi fries, available in both an individual portion at £2.79 and a sharebox at £7.39, and the McCrispy Deluxe burger. The returning burger favourite, which features a chicken patty with spiced mayo, will cost £5.89 and £7.79 for a medium meal.
The new menu items will be available from Wednesday, March 13 in stores across the UK and Ireland.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.