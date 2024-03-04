Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Easter has arrived at McDonalds as the fast food restaurant reveals new items to celebrate the holiday.

The menu include some McDonald's items with an Easter spin. There will also be some returning favourites, with popular burgers and McFlurries making it back on the menu.

The famous McDonald's pie will be getting a festive update, with the Hot Cross Bun Pie for £1.99. It's ready to be washed down with a Hot Cross Bun Latte from the chain's McCafe menu section for £2.69.

There is also a new McFlurry offering, with a new Galaxy Truffle Bunny flavour at £2.19. Returning to the McFlurry menu in time for Easter is the Cadbury's Creme Egg McFlurry, at the same price.

Other items returning include halloumi fries, available in both an individual portion at £2.79 and a sharebox at £7.39, and the McCrispy Deluxe burger. The returning burger favourite, which features a chicken patty with spiced mayo, will cost £5.89 and £7.79 for a medium meal.