The breakfast wrap was removed from the menu in 2020.

A beloved and sorely missed breakfast item is returning to McDonald's after almost half a decade.

Considered by many to be a casualty of the Covid-19 pandemic, the breakfast wrap was taken off the UK menu in 2020, sparking multiple online petitions. In January 2022, fans were even told that the breakfast wrap was gone for good.

But in a recent post on social media, McDonald's confirmed that the breakfast wrap is making a comeback.

Posting a video on X, the fast food chain revealed it had received more than 5,000 private messages about the breakfast wrap coming back, with 22 Change.org petitions being launched. The breakfast wrap contains a pork sausage patty, two round free-range eggs, and a slice of bacon.

It also includes a crispy potato rosti and cheese and is served in a tortilla wrap with either tomato ketchup or brown sauce.