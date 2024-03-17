Aldi urgent food recall: Flatbreads recalled as they may contain metal pieces
Aldi has issued an urgent food recall for shoppers and taken a product off the shelves after the Food Standards Agency revealed it "may have been tampered with".
Consumers have been told that Village Bakery 8 Tortilla Wraps White, barcode number 4088600111827, with all best before dates up to and including April, 29, 2024, should be returned to stores immediately as they may contain the possible presence of metal.
This is the second time in days that an item has had to be recalled due to fears it may contain metal pieces, with spinach from Taj Foods also being urgently being removed from shelves in Asda.
The Food Standards Agency said: "Signature Flatbreads UK is taking the precautionary step of recalling Village Bakery 8 Tortilla Wraps White because of a possible presence of metal, as the product may have been tampered with.
"The possible presence of metal makes this product unsafe to eat. This is an isolated incident and is not linked to other product recall information notices, recently published for metal contamination." They added: "No other Aldi or Signature Flatbreads UK products are affected."
If you have bought Village Bakery 8 Tortilla Wraps White do not eat it, instead return it to the store where you bought it for a full refund. Any customers with queries or concerns can contact Aldi on 0800 042 0800 or visit help.aldi.co.uk.
