Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Aldi has issued an urgent food recall for shoppers and taken a product off the shelves after the Food Standards Agency revealed it "may have been tampered with".

Consumers have been told that Village Bakery 8 Tortilla Wraps White, barcode number 4088600111827, with all best before dates up to and including April, 29, 2024, should be returned to stores immediately as they may contain the possible presence of metal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is the second time in days that an item has had to be recalled due to fears it may contain metal pieces, with spinach from Taj Foods also being urgently being removed from shelves in Asda.

The Food Standards Agency said: "Signature Flatbreads UK is taking the precautionary step of recalling Village Bakery 8 Tortilla Wraps White because of a possible presence of metal, as the product may have been tampered with.

"The possible presence of metal makes this product unsafe to eat. This is an isolated incident and is not linked to other product recall information notices, recently published for metal contamination." They added: "No other Aldi or Signature Flatbreads UK products are affected."