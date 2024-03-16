Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Packets of spinach are being recalled because they may contain pieces of metal - and a "do not eat" warning has been issued.

Taj Foods has sent out an alert over some 450g packets of Taj chopped spinach, which is sold by Asda and Amazon, among other retailers. It's because some packets may contain metal pieces.

A statement from Taj Foods said: "The decision has been taken as a step of precaution and is linked to the very low possibility of the product containing metal pieces. No other products of the TAJ brand or other lot codes are concerned. This recall only applies to products sold by a select number of retailers. We apologise for any inconvenience caused by this situation."

The affected batches are the 450g packets with a batch code lot 144009 and a best before of January 2026 and lot 144010, with the same best before 01-2026.

The Food Standards Agency added: "If you have bought the above product do not eat it."