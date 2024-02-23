Lidl extends recall of Tower Gate & McEnnedy cookies over safety concern as they may contain metal
and live on Freeview channel 276
Lidl has extended their recall of various cookies over safety concerns. The budget supermarket chain said the affected Tower Gate and McEnnedy products have been taken off the shelves as they may contain pieces of metal.
Food Safety Agency said: "Lidl is extending their recall of various cookies because they may contain pieces of metal. The possible presence of metal makes these products unsafe to eat. This product recall has been updated to include additional products."
Advertisement
Advertisement
A statement from the budget retailer said: "Lidl GB is recalling the above-mentioned product due to potential presence of metal, which may cause injury. If you have bought one of the above products we advise you not to eat them. Customers are asked to return this product to the nearest store where a full refund will be given. We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your co-operation."
- Tower Gate Soft Baked Cookies Triple All stock with best before date December 12, 2024 Chocolate 210g
- Tower Gate Soft Baked Cookies Lemon, 210g All stock with best before date December 13, 2024
- Tower Gate Chocolate Chip Cookies, 150g All stock with best before date December 14, 2024
- McEnnedy American Way Nougatelli, 175g. All stock with best before date December 10, 2024
- Tower Gate Half Coated Fruit & Nut Cookies, 200g. All stock with best before date December 6, 2024.
- Tower Gate Half Coated Chocolate Chunk Cookies, 200g. All stock with best before date December 6, 2024.
Simultaneously, Lidl Ireland and Northern Ireland is recalling Tower Gate Choc Chip Cookies, 150g, batch number 2334902 and a best before date of December 14 this year, due to the possible presence of metal pieces.
FSA said: "If you have bought the above products do not eat them. Instead, return them to the store from where it was bought for a full refund. Any customers with queries or concerns can contact Lidl Customer Services on 0203 966 5566 or [email protected] for GB or 0289 568 4888 for NI."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.