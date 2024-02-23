Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lidl has extended their recall of various cookies over safety concerns. The budget supermarket chain said the affected Tower Gate and McEnnedy products have been taken off the shelves as they may contain pieces of metal.

Food Safety Agency said: "Lidl is extending their recall of various cookies because they may contain pieces of metal. The possible presence of metal makes these products unsafe to eat. This product recall has been updated to include additional products."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement from the budget retailer said: "Lidl GB is recalling the above-mentioned product due to potential presence of metal, which may cause injury. If you have bought one of the above products we advise you not to eat them. Customers are asked to return this product to the nearest store where a full refund will be given. We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your co-operation."

Lidl has extended their recall of various cookies over possible metal presence

Tower Gate Soft Baked Cookies Triple All stock with best before date December 12, 2024 Chocolate 210g

Tower Gate Soft Baked Cookies Lemon, 210g All stock with best before date December 13, 2024

Tower Gate Chocolate Chip Cookies, 150g All stock with best before date December 14, 2024

McEnnedy American Way Nougatelli, 175g. All stock with best before date December 10, 2024

Tower Gate Half Coated Fruit & Nut Cookies, 200g. All stock with best before date December 6, 2024.

Tower Gate Half Coated Chocolate Chunk Cookies, 200g. All stock with best before date December 6, 2024.

Simultaneously, Lidl Ireland and Northern Ireland is recalling Tower Gate Choc Chip Cookies, 150g, batch number 2334902 and a best before date of December 14 this year, due to the possible presence of metal pieces.