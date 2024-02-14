Iceland recalls 4 Creamy Chicken Pies over possible health risk due to undeclared sulphites
and live on Freeview channel 276
Iceland has recalled one of its pies over a possible health risk. The Food Safety Agency said Iceland 4 Creamy Chicken Pies have been taken off the shelves by the supermarket as they may contain sulphites which are not mentioned on the label, meaning the product poses a risk for anyone with sensitivity to sulphur dioxide and/or sulphites.
The affected products are Iceland 4 Creamy Chicken Pies Pack size 568g, with a best before date of September 2025.
Advertisement
Advertisement
FSA added: "Iceland is recalling the above product from customers and has contacted the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall.
"The company has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers. These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.
"If you have bought the above product and have a sensitivity to sulphur dioxide and/or sulphites do not eat it. Instead return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund or call Customer Care on 0800-328-0800."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.