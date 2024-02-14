Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Iceland has recalled one of its pies over a possible health risk. The Food Safety Agency said Iceland 4 Creamy Chicken Pies have been taken off the shelves by the supermarket as they may contain sulphites which are not mentioned on the label, meaning the product poses a risk for anyone with sensitivity to sulphur dioxide and/or sulphites.

The affected products are Iceland 4 Creamy Chicken Pies Pack size 568g, with a best before date of September 2025.

FSA added: "Iceland is recalling the above product from customers and has contacted the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall.

"The company has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers. These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.