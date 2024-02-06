Supermarket Asda has issued an urgent update after potato croquettes were discovered in packets of crispy hash browns, with warning of undeclared allergens sue to the mix-up. (Credit: Getty Images)

Supermarket giant Asda has issued an urgent recall on a popular breakfast potato item over fears of "undeclared allergens".

Asda's own brand frozen 'Crispy Hash Browns' have been recalled after some packs were found to have been mispacked with potato croquettes. The Food Standards Agency confirmed the recall, saying: " Asda is recalling Asda Frozen Crispy Hash Browns because some packs have been mispacked with potato croquettes that contain milk and wheat (gluten), which are not mentioned on the label. This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents, and/or an allergy or intolerance to wheat or gluten, and/or coeliac disease."

The packets in the recall are 800g with a best before date of June 30, 2025. Those with dairy, wheat or gluten intolerances or those who have coeliac disease are advised not to eat the product and return the hash brown packets to store.