Asda recalls crispy hash browns due to uncleared allergens after potato croquettes found in packets
A mix-up has seen potato croquettes put into packets of crispy has browns, with the croquettes containing additional allergens
Supermarket giant Asda has issued an urgent recall on a popular breakfast potato item over fears of "undeclared allergens".
Asda's own brand frozen 'Crispy Hash Browns' have been recalled after some packs were found to have been mispacked with potato croquettes. The Food Standards Agency confirmed the recall, saying: " Asda is recalling Asda Frozen Crispy Hash Browns because some packs have been mispacked with potato croquettes that contain milk and wheat (gluten), which are not mentioned on the label. This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents, and/or an allergy or intolerance to wheat or gluten, and/or coeliac disease."
Advertisement
Advertisement
The packets in the recall are 800g with a best before date of June 30, 2025. Those with dairy, wheat or gluten intolerances or those who have coeliac disease are advised not to eat the product and return the hash brown packets to store.
Asda said in its recall notice: "If you have purchased Asda Frozen Crispy Hash Browns 800g with the above best before date, please bring it back to your nearest store where you will be given a full refund. You do not need your receipt. No other date codes are affected. We are very sorry for any inconvenience caused."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.