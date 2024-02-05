Tesco cupcakes: Batch recalled as they contain soya
Tesco is recalling a batch of cupcakes as the label does not warn that they contain soya
and live on Freeview channel 276
Tesco has recalled a batch of cupcakes as they could make some people seriously ill.
The cupcakes, in a packet of 18, have soya in them due to a mix-up between products. Tesco said: 'We are recalling a specific batch of Tesco 18 Cupcakes, as some packs contain the Tesco 12 Party Cupcakes variant, and the label does not declare soya as an ingredient. This poses a risk to those with an allergy to soya.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"Please do not consume this product and return it to store where a full refund will be given. No receipt is required. Tesco apologises to our customers for any inconvenience caused."
The Food Standards Agency said: "Sometimes there will be a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold. Then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product). Sometimes foods have to be withdrawn or recalled if there is a risk to consumers because the allergy labelling is missing or incorrect or if there is any other food allergy risk. When there is a food allergy risk, the FSA will issue an Allergy Alert."
The exact product is Tesco 18 Cupcakes, with a best-before date of February 27, and batch code 24026. More information is available from Tesco customer services on 0800 505 555
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.