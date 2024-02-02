Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lidl has recalled one of its popular biscuit brands over a health concern. Duc De Coeur Salted Caramel & Chocolate Tartlets (125g) have been taken off the shelves due to soya, which has not been emphasised in the ingredients list. Food Standards Agency (FSA) said this poses a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to soya.

FSA said: "Lidl is recalling the above product from customers and have been advised to contact the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall. The company has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers. These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.

"If you have bought the above product and have an allergy to soya, do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund (with or without receipt)."