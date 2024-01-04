Reckitt Benckiser has urgently recalled two baby formula powders as they could contain the bacteria Cronobacter sakazakii

Baby formula has been recalled over fears it contains bacteria

Reckitt, a baby formula maker, is recalling two batches of its infant formula powders due to the possible presence of bacteria Cronobacter sakazakii. Cronobacter sakazakii can cause illness, primarily among infants younger than two months old, and those who are born premature, have weakened immune systems, or are of low birthweight.

Cronobacter infections are rare but they can be deadly for young infants and for people with weakened immune systems. Reckitt has taken the precautionary step of recalling Nutramigen LGG stage 1 and stage 2 Hypoallergenic Formula powders. The products are mainly prescribed but are also available without a prescription.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reckitt has confirmed that it has contacted all stores and pharmacies that are supplying these products and has also issued a recall notice to its customers explaining why the products are being recalled and tells them what to do if they have bought the products. The Food Standards Agency (FSA) advises customers who have purchased or been prescribed any of the affected product batches to not feed it to their baby and return to the place of purchase.

Reckitt can be contacted on 01895 230575 if customers have any questions and the FSA advises parents to seek medical advice if they have any concerns about the health of their baby.

Symptoms caused by Cronobacter sakazakii

Listed below are the symptoms that can be caused by the bacteria, according to the FSA.

fever

diarrhoea

In severe cases it may lead to sepsis or meningitis which include symptoms in infants including: