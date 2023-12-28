Onion bhajis have been recalled by Waitrose

A supermarket is recalling a batch of onion bhajis as it has the wrong use-by date.

Waitrose has issued the alert over its Red Onion Bhajis with Date & Tamarind Dip, which come in a 230g packet and include eight bhajis. They are Waitrose branded and have the use by date of January 31, which the chain says is incorrect. Waitrose says customers should not eat the bhajis, but should instead package them up and take them to a Waitrose branch to get a refund.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The alert has been issued in conjunction with the Food Standards Agency which added: "If you have bought any of the above product do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund."