Food recall: Waitrose recalls red onion bhajis with date and tamarind dip
Waitrose is recalling onion bhajis
A supermarket is recalling a batch of onion bhajis as it has the wrong use-by date.
Waitrose has issued the alert over its Red Onion Bhajis with Date & Tamarind Dip, which come in a 230g packet and include eight bhajis. They are Waitrose branded and have the use by date of January 31, which the chain says is incorrect. Waitrose says customers should not eat the bhajis, but should instead package them up and take them to a Waitrose branch to get a refund.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The alert has been issued in conjunction with the Food Standards Agency which added: "If you have bought any of the above product do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund."
The FSA says: "If there is a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold, then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product). The FSA issues Product Withdrawal Information Notices and Product Recall Information Notices to let consumers and local authorities know about problems associated with food. In some cases, a 'Food Alert for Action' is issued. This provides local authorities with details of specific action to be taken on behalf of consumers."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.