E. coli: Chiltern Artisan chilli sticks are recalled after potentially fatal bacteria found - Food Standards Agency issues alert
E. coli bacteria has been found in some batches of Chiltern Artisan chilli sticks - and they are being recalled by the Food Standards Agency
Chilli snacks have been recalled because they may contain E. coli.
The Chiltern Artisan chilli sticks are sometimes sold in 100g portions at markets, and are also part of Christmas hampers. The Shiga toxin-producing E. coli bacteria has been discovered in some of them, and this can cause severe diarrhoea and abdominal pain, and in extreme cases can lead to kidney failure and death.
The recall affects all batches bought between October 14 and December 16 this year. The Food Standards Agency says that use-by dates are also not displayed on the product "making it unsafe to eat". Chiltern Artisan is recalling the chilli sticks and says it will test all its products before January 8 before they are put back on sale.
The FSA added: "If you have bought the above product do not eat it. Instead return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund. Ensure the products is thoroughly wrapped and does not come into contact with any other foods. Wash your hands, equipment, utensils and surfaces that may have come into contact with the product thoroughly."
This week an alert was issued about Mrs Kirkham's cheeses after some were found to contain the poisonous E. coli bacteria. The FSA "precautionarily" recalled items produced by Mrs Kirkham's on Sunday (December 24). The varieties affected are the company's Creamy Lancashire, Tasty Lancashire, Mature Lancashire and Smoked Lancashire brands.
