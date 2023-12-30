E. coli bacteria has been found in some batches of Chiltern Artisan chilli sticks - and they are being recalled by the Food Standards Agency

The Food Standards Agency has issued an alert about possible E. coli bacteria in a snack food Picture: Canva

Chilli snacks have been recalled because they may contain E. coli.

The Chiltern Artisan chilli sticks are sometimes sold in 100g portions at markets, and are also part of Christmas hampers. The Shiga toxin-producing E. coli bacteria has been discovered in some of them, and this can cause severe diarrhoea and abdominal pain, and in extreme cases can lead to kidney failure and death.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

The recall affects all batches bought between October 14 and December 16 this year. The Food Standards Agency says that use-by dates are also not displayed on the product "making it unsafe to eat". Chiltern Artisan is recalling the chilli sticks and says it will test all its products before January 8 before they are put back on sale.