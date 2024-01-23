Food Standards Agency: Scratch Meals Ltd recalls its chicken pad thai over undeclared peanuts - on sale in Tesco
The Food Standards Agency has urgently recalled Scratch Meals chicken pad thai over peanut allergy fear - it is on sale in Tesco stores
Scratch Meals Ltd has recalled one of its products over fears it contains an ingredient that has not been included on the label. The Food Standards Agency (FSA) issued the warning yesterday (22 January) advising people who have bought the product to return it to the store and receive a full refund. Among other places, it is sold by Tesco.
The affected product is Scratch Meals Ltd’s Scratch Chicken Pad Thai with Noodles and Veggies. The product may contain peanuts, which are not mentioned on the label. This means that the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to peanuts.
The affected packs include the use by dates of 25 to 28 January 2024. Most allergic reactions to peanuts are mild but they can also be moderate or severe. Mild to moderate symptoms include itchy mouth, tongue and throat, swelling of lips or around the eyes or face, red raised itchy rash, vomiting, nausea, abdominal pain, diarrhoea, runny nose and sneezing. It can also be life-threatening in some cases.
The company has recalled the product and customers have been advised to contact the relevant allergy support organisations which will tell their members about the recall. The company has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers explaining why the product is being recalled and telling them what to do if they have bought the product.
The FSA advises customers who have bought the product and have an allergy to peanuts to not eat it and return it to the store where it was bought from. Customers will be able to receive a full refund - with or without the receipt.
If customers would like further details they can contact the company on 01472 350197 or via email at [email protected]. The FSA says sometimes foods have to be withdrawn or recalled if there is a risk to consumers because the allergy labelling is missing or incorrect or if there is any other food allergy risk. When there is a food allergy risk, the FSA will always issue an Allergy Alert.
