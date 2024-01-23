Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Scratch Meals Ltd has recalled one of its products over fears it contains an ingredient that has not been included on the label. The Food Standards Agency (FSA) issued the warning yesterday (22 January) advising people who have bought the product to return it to the store and receive a full refund. Among other places, it is sold by Tesco.

The affected product is Scratch Meals Ltd’s Scratch Chicken Pad Thai with Noodles and Veggies. The product may contain peanuts, which are not mentioned on the label. This means that the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to peanuts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The affected packs include the use by dates of 25 to 28 January 2024. Most allergic reactions to peanuts are mild but they can also be moderate or severe. Mild to moderate symptoms include itchy mouth, tongue and throat, swelling of lips or around the eyes or face, red raised itchy rash, vomiting, nausea, abdominal pain, diarrhoea, runny nose and sneezing. It can also be life-threatening in some cases.

The company has recalled the product and customers have been advised to contact the relevant allergy support organisations which will tell their members about the recall. The company has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers explaining why the product is being recalled and telling them what to do if they have bought the product.

The Food Standards Agency has urgently recalled Scratch Meals chicken pad thai over peanut allergy fear. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

The FSA advises customers who have bought the product and have an allergy to peanuts to not eat it and return it to the store where it was bought from. Customers will be able to receive a full refund - with or without the receipt.