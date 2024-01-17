This is the second time Daylesford Organic has been forced to recall products due to moth larvae contamination, with Tesco recalling the manufacturer's Apple and Cranberry Stuffing Mix last month

Daylesford Organic has issued an urgent recall on its rye, spelt and raisin Crispbreads and its Savoury Biscuit Selection due to the presence of moth larvae. (Credit: Daylesford Organic)

Daylesford Organic has issued a recall for two more products after they were found to contain moth larvae contamination.

The food manufacturer has recalled its 120g packet of Organic Rye, Spell and Raisin Crispbread, as well as their 360g and 960g-sized packets of Organic Savoury Biscuit Selection. Daylesford confirmed that all batches with all sell by dates are affected and should not be consumed.

The items were sold on the Daylesford website, inside their four stores in London and on the company's farm in the Cotswolds. The biscuits and crispbread were also sold on online supermarket Ocado.

Daylesford Organic said: "If you have bought any of the above as detailed above, do not open or eat them. Return the product(s) to the store for a full refund (with or without a receipt)."