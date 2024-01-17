Daylesford Organic urgently recalls biscuits and crispbreads due to moth larvae
This is the second time Daylesford Organic has been forced to recall products due to moth larvae contamination, with Tesco recalling the manufacturer's Apple and Cranberry Stuffing Mix last month
Daylesford Organic has issued a recall for two more products after they were found to contain moth larvae contamination.
The food manufacturer has recalled its 120g packet of Organic Rye, Spell and Raisin Crispbread, as well as their 360g and 960g-sized packets of Organic Savoury Biscuit Selection. Daylesford confirmed that all batches with all sell by dates are affected and should not be consumed.
The items were sold on the Daylesford website, inside their four stores in London and on the company's farm in the Cotswolds. The biscuits and crispbread were also sold on online supermarket Ocado.
Daylesford Organic said: "If you have bought any of the above as detailed above, do not open or eat them. Return the product(s) to the store for a full refund (with or without a receipt)."
It comes after Tesco recalled Daylesford Organic's Apple and Cranberry Stuffing Mix in December for moth larvae contamination. The recall notice stated that the stuffing mix were "unsafe for human consumption".
