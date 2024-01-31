TKMaxx has recalled the Cortex Beauty Hair Curler after it was found that the hair styler does not meet safety standards. (Credit: TK Maxx)

TK Maxx has issued an urgent recall on a hair curler after it was found that it does not meet safety standards and could cause electric shocks.

The Cortex Beauty Hair Curler bought by customers between September and November 2023 both on the TK Maxx website and inside the TK Maxx and Homesense stores are included in the recall. TK Maxx said: "We are recalling the above product due to a safety issue. The product does not meet safety standards and may cause electric shock due to poor internal build quality and inadequate insulation.

"The product was on sale in TK Maxx and Homesense stores and online between September and November 2023. The product is marked with the model number AT08. One of the following product codes will be printed on the price ticket and on your receipt – 066297, 066314, 066358 or 066331. If you purchased the product, please stop using it immediately and return to any TK Maxx or Homesense store for a full refund."