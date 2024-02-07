B&M recalls Biscuit Freak Shake - why it's being recalled and how to get a refund
Retail powerhouse B&M has issued a recall for one of its exclusive products.
The variety retail chain, which has more than 700 stores across the UK, is recalling its Biscuit Freak Shake. The £4 gift set gives customers the ingredients to make a Lotus Biscoff milkshake, with Biscoff spread, biscuit and mini marshmallows in a mason jar.
But now, the product is being recalled after an error was made with the ingredients.
The shake contains a milk protein within the vanilla milkshake powder, which is not mentioned on the label, according to the Food Standards Agency. All date codes up to and including January 22 have been affected.
The milk protein ingredient makes it a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.
How to get a refund
If you have bought the Biscuit Freak Shake and have an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents, do not eat it. Instead, return the product to nearest B&M store for a refund, with or without a receipt.
