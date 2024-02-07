B&M has issued an urgent product recall.

The variety retail chain, which has more than 700 stores across the UK, is recalling its Biscuit Freak Shake. The £4 gift set gives customers the ingredients to make a Lotus Biscoff milkshake, with Biscoff spread, biscuit and mini marshmallows in a mason jar.

The shake contains a milk protein within the vanilla milkshake powder, which is not mentioned on the label, according to the Food Standards Agency. All date codes up to and including January 22 have been affected.

The milk protein ingredient makes it a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.

How to get a refund