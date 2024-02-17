Cookies, biscuits Picture: Canva

A supermarket has issued an alert over several lines of cookies as they may contain bits of metal.

Lidl GB is recalling the following biscuits

Tower Gate Soft Baked Cookies Triple All stock with best before date December 12, 2024 Chocolate 210g

Tower Gate Soft Baked Cookies Lemon, 210g All stock with best before date December 13, 2024

Tower Gate Chocolate Chip Cookies, 150g All stock with best before date December 14, 2024

A statement from the discounter said: "Lidl GB is recalling the above-mentioned product due to potential presence of metal, which may cause injury. If you have bought one of the above products we advise you not to eat them. Customers are asked to return this product to the nearest store where a full refund will be given. We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your co-operation."

Simultaneously, Lidl Ireland and Northern Ireland is recalling Tower Gate Choc Chip Cookies, 150g, batch number 2334902 and a best before date of December 14 this year, due to the possible presence of metal pieces.

It said: "No other batches, or Tower Gate products are affected by this recall. Customers are advised not to consume the product. Instead the product can be returned to the Lidl store where it was purchased with or without a receipt. Lidl wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused."