Doritos issues urgent recall for crisps that may contain soya - how to get a refund
A popular British snack is being urgently recalled after an undecleared ingredient was found inside.
Doritos Tangy Cheese has reportedly been mispacked with the Chilli Heatwave crisps - which contain soya. This is an ingredient many people are actually allergic to.
The affected 180g packets have only been sold on Tesco supermarket shelves, as well as the 5x30g multipacks which could pose a possible risk. Both products have a best before date of June 1.
The Food Standards Agency said: "Doritos is recalling the above product from customers and has been advised to contact the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall.
"The company has also issued a recall notice to customers. These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product."
