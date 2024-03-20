Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tesco is helping the country to celebrate an egg-ceptionally special Easter by awarding lucky shoppers with up to £100,000 worth of Clubcard points through its "Easter Scan to Win" prize draw.

500 lucky shoppers will win £200 worth of Clubcard points - a total of 10 million points will be given away as part of the promotion.

Customers will participate automatically in the promotion every time they scan their digital Clubcard from the Tesco app when making an in-store purchase at the till.

The scheme has been running since 11 March, and wraps up on Sunday 31 March. The more times a digital Clubcard is scanned, the more chances there are to win!

Note that only digital Clubcards scanned through the free Tesco app will be entered - physical Clubcards do not count. Each card will receive one entry per day, for a total of up to 21 entries!

The £200 in points that winners receive will be deposited into accounts in April, and can be redeemed for vouchers that can be spent both in-store and online.

Or, as they can get up to 2x more value with 100+ Clubcard Reward Partners, they can opt to maximise their savings by exchanging their vouchers for £400 of Reward Partner codes.

In February, Tesco unveiled this year’s Easter range, which includes over 100 egg-cellent products to choose from.

New additions to the range this year include the M&M’s Milk Chocolate Mixed Extra-Large Egg, Maltesers Milk Chocolate Extra Large Easter Egg, and the Kit Kat Chunky Milk & White Chocolate Easter Egg – all available for just £5.00.

