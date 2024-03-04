Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A supermarket shopper has been left "mortified" after falling victim to a fake voucher which saw her wrongly charged more than £30 for two sex toys. The customer, who wishes to remain anonymous, had been sent a QR code offering £9.50 off her Tesco shop by a friend who believed it to be legitimate.

She visited the Tesco Extra store in Sutton Coldfield on Wednesday evening where, after getting everything on her list, she went to a cashier to pay. After all of her items were scanned, she innocently presented the Tesco employee with the code which was scanned twice as neither party believe it had worked the first time.

Upon arriving home and checking her receipt, the shopper discovered she had been wrongly charged £32.50 for two Lovehoney Frisky Rabbit Vibrators.

The disgruntled customer said: "I did my normal food shop and scanned it at the end. The machine made a funny noise so the cashier wasn't sure it had worked and did it a second time. She said my total was £79 and I wondered how it had come to that much but because I had used a discount code I felt awkward questioning her.

"When I got home I decided to go through the receipt and I was mortified to see that I had somehow innocently purchased two imaginary sex toys. I now feel too awkward to go back. I am frustrated because I am now £30 down and feel uncomfortable asking for a refund."

The shopper has urged others to think twice before using a QR code they are sent online.

