Tesco Valentine's Day Finest meal deal for two is back for 2024 - full menu. Photo by Tesco.

To help make Valentine’s Day celebrations extra special this year, Tesco is bringing back its popular Valentine’s Day Finest dinner for two meal deal. Shoppers can surprise loved ones on February 14 with an at home dining experience, featuring a delectable food and drink offering – perfect for a cosy romantic meal for two, or friendly get together.

Available to buy in-store from Friday (February 9), in all large Tesco stores and online, shoppers can set the mood, and create a special dinner for two, by choosing one starter, one main, one side, one dessert and one drink – all for just £18.00 with a Tesco Clubcard. Alternatively, customers can head to any Tesco Express store, or online via the last-minute delivery service Whoosh, for a £12 deal that features one main, one side, one dessert and one drink.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It includes 27 new and improved products, from flavoursome meat to fish and vegan options, so the Finest Valentine’s Day Dinner for Two is sure to provide a delightful dining occasion – minus the restaurant price tag and minus the fuss. So, surprising loved ones is easy this Valentine’s Day. Keep reading to choose your menu and then visit your local Tesco supermarket later this week to buy.

Tesco Finest Valentine’s Dinner for Two

Starters

Tesco Finest Coquilles St Jaques 170g (£6)

Tesco Finest Vintage Cheddar & Leek Tarts 260g (£4.50)

Tesco Finest Mediterranean Antipasti Platter 210g (Vegan) (£4.50)

Tesco Finest Porcini Mushroom Arancini with Black Garlic Dip 196g (Vegan) (£4.50)

Tesco Finest Salmon & Prawn Cocktail 176g (£6)

Tesco Finest Camembert Swirls 375g (£5)

Tesco Finest Pork Liver Pâté With Pear Glaze 110g (£6)

Mains

Tesco Finest Slow Cooked Duck Legs with Morello Cherry Hoisin Sauce 505g (£7.50)

Tesco Finest Ranch Steak with Béarnaise Butter 325g (£7.50)

Tesco Finest Creamy Fish Pie 700g (£7.50)

Tesco Finest Coq Au Vin 500g (£7.50)

Tesco Finest Lamb Steaks with Mint Glaze & Rosemary Butter 402g (£7.50)

Tesco Finest Harissa Butternut Galette 450g (Vegan) (£7.50)

Tesco Finest Steak Au Poivre Pie 500g (£7.50)

Tesco Finest Chicken in Prosecco Sauce with Leeks 400g (£6.50)

Tesco Finest Al Forno Lasagne 700g (£7.50)

Sides

Tesco Finest Heart Shaped Potato Croquettes with Black Pepper 280g (£2.75)

Tesco Finest Creamy, Buttery Mash 450g (£2.75)

Tesco Finest Rainbow Chard & Petit Pois with Lemon & Black Pepper Butter 220g (£2.75)

Tesco Finest Hasselback potatoes with an Oak Smoked Garlic and Herb Drizzle 400g (£2.75)

Tesco Finest Rainbow Plum Tomatoes in Balsamic Glaze 340g (£2.75)

Tesco Finest Creamed Spinach 250G (Vegetarian) (£2.75)

Tesco Finest Green Vegetable Selection 250G (Vegan) (£2.75)

Tesco Finest Chunky Chips 449G (Vegetarian) (£2.75)

Tesco Finest Potato Dauphinoise 400G (Vegetarian) (£2.75)

Desserts

Tesco Finest Belgian Chocolate Cubes with Raspberry Compote 136g (£3.75)

Tesco Finest Orange Blossom Basque Cheesecake Heart 180g (£3.75)

Tesco Finest 2 x Mango & Passionfruit Meringue Clouds 160g (£3.75)

Tesco Finest Raspberry and Rose Petal Tarts 160g (£3.75)

Gu Zillionaire Vegan Pot 91.5g (Vegan) (£3.75)

Tesco Finest Chocolate Brownie Heart 220g (£3.75)

Tesco Finest 2 Millionaires Tarts 150G (Vegetarian) (£3.75)