Shoppers can expect disruption at the end of this week with Easter Sunday sandwiched between two bank holidays, Good Friday and Easter Monday. Additionally, a government rule states shops larger than 280 square metres need to close on Easter Sunday (31 March).

Most supermarkets will remain open on Good Friday and Saturday for last-minute Easter egg shopping, but weekend hours will vary from store to store.

Aldi

Opening hours will vary depending on store location. You can check your local shop with their store finder here. But the majority of stores will be following these hours:

Good Friday 29 March - 8am - 10pm

Easter Saturday 30 March - 8am - 10pm

Easter Sunday 31 March - CLOSED

Easter Monday 1 April - 8am - 8pm

Tesco

A lot of superstores will be open between 6am to 10pm on Good Friday and 8am to 8pm on Easter Monday with branches closing all day on Easter Sunday. It is worth noting these times may vary from store to store and you can check your local Tesco opening hours here.

Lidl

Most branches will be following these hours:

Good Friday 29 March - 8am - 10pm

Easter Sunday 31 March - CLOSED

Easter Monday 1 April - 9am - 9pm

Marks and Spencer

M&S will be open as normal on Good Friday and Easter Monday between 8am and 8pm but it will be closing most of its stores on Easter Sunday. A small number of their shops will be open between 9am and 6pm and you can check if your local branch will be using their store locator tool.

Sainsbury’s

Sainsbury's will be closing their superstores on Easter Sunday but some Sainsbury’s Locals will be open between 7am and 9pm. Their other supermarkets will be open at the following times:

Good Friday 29 March - 8am - 10pm

Easter Sunday 31 March - CLOSED

Easter Monday 1 April - 8am - 8pm

Asda

The chain's 24 Express shops will remain open as normal, but other branches will be changing their trading hours this weekend:

Good Friday 29 March - 6am - 10pm

Easter Sunday 31 March - CLOSED

Easter Monday 1 April - 6am - 10pm

Stores across England and Wales will trade for the following hours over the bank holiday weekend: