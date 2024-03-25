Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Morrisons is ushering in Easter and the onset of spring with discounted prices on classic Sunday roast essentials.

Starting today (25 March), Morrisons More Card holders can enjoy a hefty 50% discount on 100% British topside and silverside beef joints, now priced at £5.99/kg from the original £12/kg, as well as 100% British pork leg, reduced from £7/kg to just £3.49/kg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Furthermore, for those opting for a traditional Easter lamb feast, Morrisons is offering their whole leg of lamb at a reduced rate of £6.49/kg, down from £13/kg.

More Card holders have the opportunity to complement their preferred roast with packs of freshly cultivated 100% British vegetables, featuring carrots (1kg), parsnips (500g), kale (150g), and whole swede, all priced at just 19p each.

For those seeking an alternative centrepiece for their Easter festivities, More Card holders can avail themselves of a 40% discount on whole British salmon, reduced from £13.50/kg to just £7.99/kg.

These deals mean customers can enjoy savings averaging £8.69 on a lamb dinner and £7.69 on a salmon dinner. To complete the celebratory spread, Morrisons' Easter range boasts a variety of sweet indulgences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From a tempting Mini Egg cheesecake priced at £5, to a giant Easter egg cookie at £7 or a charming Mini Egg bowl dessert for £2.49, there's something to satisfy every chocolate aficionado.

Rachel Eyre, Morrisons Chief Customer and Marketing Officer at Morrisons, said: “This Easter we’re doing even more to offer our customers the very best of British fare, by cutting the price on many dinner table favourites, including prime roasting joints and the freshest seasonal vegetables for a great value celebration.”