Morrisons: Supermarket recalls The Best Taleggio cheese over possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination
A popular cheese product has been recalled due to a contamination by a disease-causing bacteria. The Food Safety Agency said Morrisons is recalling The Best Taleggio after Listeria monocytogenes was found in the product.
Symptoms caused by this organism can be similar to flu and include high temperature, muscle ache or pain, chills, feeling or being sick and diarrhoea. However, in rare cases, the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications, such as meningitis. However, people with weakened immune systems are more vulnerable to listeria infections.
The FSA said the affected product is The Best Taleggio (pack size 200g) with a use by date of April 4, 2024. It added: "If you have bought any (of these) products do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund."
Morrisons said: "Please do not eat this product and return it to your nearest store for a full refund. We don't need a receipt. No other products are affected by this issue. We apologise for the inconvenience that may cause and assure customers of our continuing commitment to the highest standard of product quality and safety."
