Sainbury's is recalling its almond product after salmonella was found. The Food Safety Agency said the giant supermarket is taking its 'by Sainsbury's Flaked Almonds' off the shelves due to salmonella contamination, which can cause fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps, and in the worst-case scenario can prove fatal.

The affected products, said the agency, are Sainsbury's Flaked Almonds pack size 200g batch code 4044, 4045, with a best before date of February 2025.

The agency said: "If you have bought the above product do not eat it. Instead return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund. For further information, please visit Sainsbury’s website Sainsburys.co.uk/help or contact Sainsbury’s careline on 0800 028 8303."

Sainsbury's added: "As a precautionary measure, Sainsbury's are recalling the above By Sainsbury's Flaked Almonds 200g, as they may contain salmonella, that may cause illness if consumed. If you have bought one of the affected batches of this product, we advise you not to consume it.