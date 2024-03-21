Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Origin Kitchen is recalling all its spread and dessert products over a possible health risk. The Food and Safety Agency said the Nottingham-based company is pulling all Spread & Stir and Bessert products off the shelves because they contain peanut, which is not mentioned on the label.

The company said the affected products are Creamy Mushroom Spread & Stir (140g) with best before dates of May 14, 2024 and June 4, 2024, Creamy Pesto Spread & Stir (140g) with best before dates of May 14, 2024 and June 4, 2024 and Creamy Tomato Spread & Stir (140g) with best before dates May 14, 2024 and June 7, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company is also recalling Forest Berry Bessert (80g) with a best before date of May 15, 2024, Raspberry & Vanilla Bessert (80g) with a best before date of May 20, 2024, Mango Passion Bessert (80g) with best before dates May 13, 2024, May 20, 2024 and June 14, 2024, Chocolate Fudge Bessert (80g) with best before dates May 15, 2024, May 23, 2024, May 24, 2024, June 3, 2024 and June 17, 2024, and Zesty Lemon Bessert (80g) with best before dates May 15. 2024 and June 7, 2024.

The FSA said: "Origin Kitchen is recalling the above products from customers and has been advised to contact the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall.

"The company has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers. These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.