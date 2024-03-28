Ben Shephard upsets Gladiator in "awful" fight on ITV's This Morning

Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley are the new presenters of ITV's This Morning. (Picture: ITV)

ITV presenters Ben and Cat were left red-faced after being put through an "awful" fight against some of the toughest stars on telly - BBCs Gladiators.

This Morning presenters Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley went head-to-head with the cast of the revived BBC series, which pits ordinary contestants in a number of physical challenges against the show's eponymous stars.

Saturday's (30 March) show will be the final of the rebooted show, with new Gladiators like Sabre and Fury causing the show to skyrocket in popularity. Ahead of the final, Diamond, Giant and Dynamite appeared on the set of This Morning to put the new presenters through their paces.

In an interview beforehand, Ben said: "The finalists should be afraid, very afraid. Congratulations on an extraordinary series. We all had such fond memories of the original show and this has been extraordinary. It takes a lot of focus and dedication."

Jamie Christian Johal, also known as Giant, said: "We had big shoes to fill but I think we did fill them. I was a firefighter and bodybuilder for many years - I used to watch it as a kid, I was eight when the show came out. Being a big bodybuilder, becoming more agile was my biggest challenge, but I didn't do too bad."

With Gyles Brandreth serving as referee, the pair fought the Gladiators in a duel on the podium. Ben Shephard fought against Giant, while Cat Deeley was put against Diamond. In a shock twist, Ben claimed a swift victory against Giant, although Cat was dispatched in four seconds by her opponent. Everyone in the studio was smiling and laughing as the credits rolled.

"I beat a Gladiator," Ben cheered. "Come on!"

However, viewers were a bit miffed by how short the Gladiators segment was - and the camera direction that meant they missed Cat's fight almost entirely. Posting about it on social media, @Stockportvoter said: "They were building up the Gladiators fight all morning, then left themselves less than a minute to squeeze it in at the end."