The final is in sight for our Gladiators. The BBC reboot has proved a huge hit with UK viewers. Record-breaking numbers tune in every Saturday night, with a whopping 8.7 million people viewing the series across its first seven days. The BBC reboot kicked off in January with 16 new Gladiators ready to compete in challenges against a brave group of contenders in the ultimate test of strength and speed.

However, Gladiators fans were left disappointed last week when the second semi-final episode was pulled from the BBC schedule due to the FA cup quarter-final, meaning a shake-up in the schedule for the remaining episodes. So, is the Gladiator final on tonight? Here's everything you need to know.

Is the Gladiators final tonight?

The Gladiators final will not air on BBC One tonight, instead we will be able to watch the second semi-final that was supposed to air last week on BBC One at 5.50pm.

When is the Gladiators final?

The Gladiators final will now air a week later than scheduled over the Easter weekend on Saturday, March 30 on BBC One at 5.50pm.

What does the winner of Gladiators get?

The prize for the strongest contender has yet to be revealed. In previous seasons the winner would often win a car or a cash prize, with ITV splashing out prizes totalling more than £45,000.

The Gladiators semi-final takes place tonight at Utilita Arena Sheffield. Picture: BBC

Who is the favourite to win Gladiators?

The latest odds are in for who is the favourite to win Gladiators with Gambling.com Entertainment Expert James Leyfield sharing that Bronte Jones is now the 1/2 female favourite to win after clinching a space in the final where she will face either Kerry Wilson or Marie-Louise Nicholson. Wilson is Evens second favourite to win the series ahead of her semi-final with Marie-Louise, who is ranked third at 2/1 to take the title.

Chung Leung is the male favourite to win the finale, with 8/11, whilst Finlay Anderson, who Presenter Barney Walsh described as "a machine", is now second favourite at 11/8. Leung will take on his semi-final opponent Wesley Malé, who is the 3/1 third favourite tonight.