Gladiators star Legend’s son rushed to hospital after seizure in the bath

Gladiators star Legend’s two-year old son was rushed to hospital after suffering from a seizure in the bath. Gladiators airs on BBC One

Gladiators star Legend’s son was rushed to hospital after having a seizure in the bath. Two-year old Mauro had to be pulled from the water and was rushed to hospital in an ambulance. Gladiators star Legend, whose real name is Matt Morsia, is married to Sarah, she took to Instagram to explain what happened to their son and said: “Last week Mauro suffered from something called febrile convulsions. He was coming down with chicken pox and the fever caused seizures/fitting (it is quite common) in children around the age of 2 during the onset of an illness.”

Sarah went on to say that “We called an ambulance which came quickly and got us to hospital and he is fine now (just waiting for the last of the spots to go). Anyway the first seizure happened when he was in the bath and within moments he was face down under the water and jerking uncontrollably. Luckily I was sitting next to the bath and was able to pick him straight up and call Matt to help but it makes me feel sick to think of what might’ve happened.

“I wouldn’t usually share stuff like this but it’s easy to quickly put the socks in the wash or grab some pyjamas while the kids are in the bath but basically don’t… defo not worth the risk!

P.S As you can see, he’s much better and enjoying his holiday.”

Sarah has so far been flooded with comments. One fan said “I’m about to have a baby myself and me and my partner did a children’s first aid course at the weekend and they spoke about these seizures. I didn’t realise they happen to 1 in 20. It was the only thing on the course that really shocked me. Glad Mauro is feeling better x.”