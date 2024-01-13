Gladiators Reboot: Football commentator Guy Mowbray is the new voice, what happened to John Sachs?
It was announced in September 2023 that football commentator Guy Mowbray is the new voice of BBC’s Gladiators reboot
In case you didn’t know, Gladiators is back! The BBC’s rebooted version of Gladiators is on today (Saturday January 13) on BBC One from 5.50pm and those of you who are football fans, may recognise the voice behind it. Yes, football commentator Guy Mowbray is the new voice of the show.
The 51-year old said that “It’s an absolute joy to be the voice of such an iconic show. Guy also revealed that “The Saturday night memories will come flooding back for many, whilst’ it’s brilliant to think of a new generation being introduced to an all new, even more ripped group of Gladiators!”
The previous commentator of the1990s TV show was John Sachs. For many John Sachs was synonymous with the show. Smooth Radio recently reported that From Marcus Bentley on Big Brother, "Our Graham" Skidmore on Blind Date,, Caroline Aherne (and then Craig Cash) on Gogglebox and Peter Dickson on X Factor and Britain's Got Talent, the right narrator's voice is essential to take TV shows to the next level.
"Gladiators had John Sachs, and we can’t imagine those original Gladiators shows without him.”
As well as working for Capital FM, John Sachs also provided the voiceover for Alan Carr’s show,’Alan Carr’s Epic Game Show.’
How can you watch Gladiators?
Gladiators is on BBC One on Saturday January 13 and starts from 5.50pm.
