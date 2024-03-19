Ben Shephard and Martin Lewis lock horns in "stressful" exchange on ITV's This Morning
Money expert Martin Lewis and new This Morning presenter Ben Shephard appeared to butt heads on the daytime TV programme.
On today's (19 March) show, the Money Saving Expert appeared via video link to talk about switching banks. But he found himself in a seemingly frosty exchange with Ben, now in his second week of hosting the show alongside fellow newcomer Cat Deeley.
Lewis explained to the pair - and viewers - how switching banks can net you some extra cash, particularly around bonuses for joining a new bank.
Shephard said: "A lot of people, the relationship with their bank isn't usually seen something that they can change quickly as it takes a long time to get to know your bank, to get to know your bank manager.
"I know things have changed some what over the years, but with regards to-"
Lewis interjected and said: "Sorry. Get to know your bank manager? Are we living in the 1970s?"
"No, that was my point," Shephard replied. "People always had this relationship with their bank. They knew their bank or they knew their private bank manager, so they didn't want to change. It's a very different landscape now though isn't it?"
The exchange comes just a day after Santander introduced an enticing switching offer, customers now have the chance to pocket £185 by switching to an eligible Santander UK current account.
To secure the £185 payment, customers simply need to fulfill a few requirements: complete the full switch within 60 days of initiating the process (which includes closing the old account), deposit at least £1,500 within 60 days of starting the switch (this can be done in multiple payments), and set up two active direct debits within the same timeframe.
Viewers were divided on the exchange - but keen to share their thoughts on social media.
@julienDuncan1 said: "Can you please stop having Martin Lewis on so much. It is so stressful having to listen to him. Induces anxiety and depression. This Morning needs to be a calm, bright and cheerful programme."
@Jacqui47Italy said: "God. Martin Lewis really loving himself. He really thinks he's the dogs doodas."
