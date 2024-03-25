Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ant and Dec have been spotted filming a scene for Saturday Night Takeaway in a supermarket carpark in Basingstoke.

The news comes after Lorraine Kelly discussed the final episode of the series on her ITV show today (March 25), describing it as the "most crazy, joyous show on telly."

Filming took place in an Asda store carpark in Brighton Hill, which was taken over by the Saturday Night Takeaway crew. Presenting duo, Ant and Dec were driven in a van into an area which was cordoned off, whilst observers also spotted Stephen Mulhern arrive in a stretch limo. Reported by the Basingstoke Gazette, Asda employee Beth Lee, 21, had "heard that there was something big happening." She said: "I heard that there was something big happening but I wasn't able to be told anything and I came down and saw all the vans and saw on the Gazette that it was Saturday Night Takeaway." Adding: "I heard people saying Stephen Mulhern is here. I love Saturday Night Takeaway. I have watched it for years."

When is the final episode of Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway?

The final episode of Saturday Night Takeaway is set to take place on Saturday, April 13. Speaking on her ITV show today, Lorraine Kelly spoke about the upcoming finale.

She said: "It's the most crazy, joyous show on telly. It surely can't be the finale this soon. It's the best show - you just want to be there." Adding: "We've got two more weeks though, but the finale is going to be amazing."

How can you get tickets to the Ant and Dec Saturday Night Takeaway final episode?

Tickets to be in the audience for the final episode of Ant & Dec's Saturday Night takeaway will be available for free from The Applause Store, with show dates released on a weekly basis. Saturday Night Takeaway tickets always go fast, so the best way to ensure you can get your hands on a pair is to keep an eye out on The Applause Store for available dates.

