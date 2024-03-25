Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway: What will happen in the series finale and will the show return?
ITV viewers have been given a sneak peak into the grand finale of Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway.
The flagship weekend TV programme is being placed on hiatus at the end of this series, with the duo looking to take a break from the current format. First airing in 2002, the show includes games where the audience can win prizes, competitions between hosts Ant and Dec and pranks on celebrities such as Lorraine Kelly.
Now, ahead of the series finale, the aforementioned TV presenter gave her viewers a glimpse at what's been planned for the final show.
Speaking on her ITV show today (25 March) Lorraine said: "It's the most crazy, joyous show on telly. It surely can't be the finale this soon. It's the best show - you just want to be there.
"We've got two more weeks though, but the finale is going to be amazing."
Lorraine herself was part of the show earlier in the series.
What can viewers expect on the final show?
Ahead of their reunion tour, 00s girlband Girls Aloud will be in the announcement booth - and fans are also anticipating a live performance. The group not only announced their tour at the end of last year, but were also one of Ant and Dec's first prank victims on the show.
Not much else is known about the finale, but regular segments such as Win the Ads, Little Ant and Dec (a duo of young lookalikes of the presenters) and the End of the Show Show are all expected to make an appearance.
Fans are also speculating about the return of some older segments, particularly the beloved Home Run, where unsuspecting members of the public who were not watching the show were ambushed by a camera crew and made to rush home to try and win a cash prize.
Is Saturday Night Takeaway coming back?
After the final show of this series, Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway will be going on hiatus - but as One Direction fans know, a "hiatus" can become a permanent arrangement.
Speaking to Fault magazine, Ant said: "I feel like it’s a nice time to turn the page, and it will give us time to reflect. You can’t think of a different version of Saturday Night Takeaway while Saturday Night Takeaway is on air. You need to be away from it.
"Dec added: "I think what happened when we took a break last time [was] we started to miss it. We started coming up with lots of ideas and going, 'Oh, that would be amazing'. We want to give ourselves that same opportunity this time to miss the show and just see how we feel and where that takes us."
From the sounds of it, the show will eventually make a return, with a revamped format for viewers to enjoy.
