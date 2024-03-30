Gladiators 2024 final: Who are the four finalists & who is favourite to win

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The final is in sight for our four remaining Gladiator contenders, with the countdown on for who will be crowned winner. The BBC reboot has proved a huge hit with UK viewers, record-breaking numbers have been tuning in every Saturday night, with a whopping 8.7 million people viewing the series across its first seven days.

Gladiators kicked off in January with 16 new Gladiators ready to compete in challenges against a brave group of contenders in the ultimate test of strength, speed and agility. They've now been whittled down to just four. Here's everything you need to know about the Gladiators finalists.

Who are the Gladiator finalists 2024?

Finlay and Wesley will go head to head in the Gladiators final (Photo: BBC / James Stack / © Hungry Bear Media Ltd)

Finlay, 34, Army Officer, Edinburgh

The Army Officer has been put through his paces to make it to the final four. He competed against Giant in Duel and Apollo in The Ring before claiming victory in The Eliminator. Despite an injury in the quarter finals he earnt his place in the semi-finals as the fastest runner up and won a rematch against Wesley.

Speaking about what being in the final means to him Finlay described it as "surreal". He continued: "I started this journey just happy with the opportunity to be on such an iconic show from my childhood. The dream has now reached a whole new level, could I really be the Gladiators Champion?"

Wesley, 35, Leeds, Admin Officer

Wesley joined the competition in the quarter finals, the wrestler from Leeds left the Gladiators stunned in Gauntlet and beat fellow finalist Finlay in The Eliminator. The pair have earned themselves a rematch in the final.

When asked what his favourite event to compete in, Wesley revealed it was "The Edge". He said: "My favourite was The Edge as I was able to show my strength, speed & agility all in one!"

Bronte, 23, Sheffield, Firefighter

Bronte has only failed to pick up points once throughout her run on the series. She has withstood powerful hits from Diamond in Duel and in the quarter finals came up against the mighty Fury in The Ring. In the Semi Final she pushed through Gauntlet, earning her spot in the final four.

When asked what advice she would give to someone wanting to take part, Bronte said: "I would say absolutely 100% put an application in and go for it! It’s probably the best experience I’ve ever had in my life and I hope I can inspire others that a normal person like me can go on a show like Gladiators, don’t get me wrong it’s a lot of pressure but it’s so worth it and the feeling afterwards is just amazing!"

Marie-Louise, 28, Dublin, Fitness Coach

Personal trainer Marie-Louise from Dublin scored maximum points five times over the series. She won her place in the semi-finals taking on some powerful blows from an explosive Dynamite on Duel and was sent over The Edge by Diamond. However she overcame a nine second deficient on The Eliminator to win a spot in the finals.

When asked what winning Gladiators would mean to her, Marie-Louise joked: "Well, funny you say that, a spot has just opened up on my mantelpiece." She continued: "Hahah I’m only messing. Winning Gladiators would not just prove to me and everyone around, to believe in yourself, but to also show people your true self and they will resonate so much stronger with it. Always keep dancing even when the stakes are high."

Bronte and Marie-Louise will be competing for the grand prize in the Gladiators final (Photo: BBC / James Stack / © Hungry Bear Media Ltd)

Favourite to win Gladiators 2024

The latest odds for who is the favourite to win Gladiators ahead of the final have been released. According to gambling.com, Finlay is leading the way with odds of 8/11 against Wesley's 11/8. Whilst Marie-Louise is leading the way with 4/6 to Bronte's odds of 6/4.

Gladiators 2024 final: How to watch

What is lined up to be an explosive finale, you can watch Finlay, Wesley, Bronte and Marie-Louise battling it out to be crown champion on Saturday, March 30, on BBC One at 5.50pm. And if you are too busy planning Easter Sunday events and celebrations, you can also catch up on the action on BBC iPlayer.