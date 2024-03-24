Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Primetime TV show Gladiators was thrown into chaos after contestant Chung Leung was forced to quit the semi-final after a horror injury. Software engineer Chung Leung who is from London was competing with admin officer Wesley Male from Leeds against the Gladiators.

Chung Leung was taking on the Gladiators for the Duel, The Wall and The Edge challenge, but during the Powerball game, he tried to score, but was prevented by a tackle from Apollo. The game had to be stopped when Chung Leung fell to the floor in pain and held his leg.

The contestant was given paramedic support after sustaining a horror injury to his leg. However, Chung Leung was forced to withdraw after the incident and Matt, who was knocked out in the quarterfinals, took his place.

Gladiators host Bradly Walsh told fans that “Earlier we had to suspend the men’s Powerball game when Chung sadly was injured.

“After consultations with the medical team, the decision has been made that he can no longer continue in the competition.

“He’s doing okay and is receiving the best medical care.

“And we’ll get an update on his condition before the end of the show.”

Admin officer Wesley Male from Leeds won the semi-final and now has a place in the final next week. Chung Leung was seen at the end of the show supporting himself on crutches.

When is the Gladiators final on TV?

The Gladiators Grand final takes place on Saturday 30 March from 5.50pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

Who are the final four contenders?