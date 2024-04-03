Hollywood actress Julianne Moore spotted in Tesco supermarket - and even takes a selfie during her shop
A prominent Hollywood star left fans in disbelief after being spotted in a UK supermarket.
The 63-year-old Oscar winner couldn't hide her delight as she made her way through the aisles of Tesco, even documenting her outing with a selfie at the self-service checkout. Julianne Moore, accompanied by her son Caleb Freundlich and his girlfriend Kibriyaa, enjoyed their stroll around London.
The visit coincided with Kibriyaa's birthday, with the actress to sharing a heartfelt caption alongside their snapshot. She wrote: "Happy birthday beauty - we love you."
In the cheerful photo, Julianne posed in front of the checkout camera, opting for a natural look with no makeup and her auburn hair tied back in a casual bun. She bundled up in a green puffer coat and seemed to be holding a bottle of milk. During the checkout process, Moore was embraced by her son's partner as Caleb snapped the selfie from behind.
Fans across the UK were quick to react to the supermarket selfie, with one expressing, "If I saw Julianne Moore in Tesco I’d freaking lose my s**t." Another humorously added, "Unexpected item in the bagging area at Tesco."
