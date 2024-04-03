The actress was spotted inside a Tesco supermarket.

A prominent Hollywood star left fans in disbelief after being spotted in a UK supermarket.

The 63-year-old Oscar winner couldn't hide her delight as she made her way through the aisles of Tesco, even documenting her outing with a selfie at the self-service checkout. Julianne Moore, accompanied by her son Caleb Freundlich and his girlfriend Kibriyaa, enjoyed their stroll around London.

The visit coincided with Kibriyaa's birthday, with the actress to sharing a heartfelt caption alongside their snapshot. She wrote: "Happy birthday beauty - we love you."

In the cheerful photo, Julianne posed in front of the checkout camera, opting for a natural look with no makeup and her auburn hair tied back in a casual bun. She bundled up in a green puffer coat and seemed to be holding a bottle of milk. During the checkout process, Moore was embraced by her son's partner as Caleb snapped the selfie from behind.