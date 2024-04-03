Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hollywood actress Minnie Driver claims that movie producers on the 1998 disaster movie Hard Rain’ didn’t allow her to wear a wetsuit while filming because “they wanted to see my nipples.” The actress revealed this to Jameela Jamil on her ‘I Weigh’ podcast and said that the movie was “set during this massive storm, there were huge rain machines. We shot crazy hours, it was tough. Everybody else could wear a wetsuit underneath that costume, and I was told by the producers that I couldn’t because they wanted to see my nipples, and that there was no point in having the wet -t-shirt if you couldn’t have what was underneath it.”

Variety reported that “Driver did not name any of the producers by name. The film’s credited producers Ian Bryce, Mark Gordon and Gary Levinsohn did not return Variety’s request for comment. Minnie Driver also said that “I remember saying this is wrong. I remember calling my agent. I then remember it being like, boy, people wouldn’t speak to me on the set. I was so punished for it. It was leaked to the press that I called and complained about conditions, but it was as if there was nothing to complain about and I was complaining.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Minnie Driver went on to say that “It’s this gaslighting. Media gaslighting that’s supported by the environment that you’re on, So you turn on yourself, like, ‘It’s my fault for saying anything you stupid big mouth. You should’ve shut up.”