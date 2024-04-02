Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hollywood star Jennifer Garner reveals that her father William John Garner passed away over the Easter weekend. The actress paid tribute to him on her Instagram and said that “My dad passed peacefully Saturday afternoon. We were with him, singing Amazing Grace as he left us (did we carry him across or scare him away- valid question). While there is no tragedy in the death of an 85 year old man who lived a healthy, wonderful life, I know grief is unavoidable, waiting around unexpected corners.

Jennifer Garner went on to say that “Today is for gratitude. We are grateful for Dad’s gentle demeanour and quiet strength. For how he teased with a mischievous smile and for the way he invented the role of all in, ever patient girl dad. We are grateful for his work ethic, leadership and faith.

“We extend our gratitude to the medical communities of Charleston Area Medical Center and City of Hope. Your care extended Dad’s life and gave him time to be in his favourite spots- surrounded by daughters and grandchildren, cheering for his beloved Aggies, capturing a boat and -most of all-next to his wife of 59 years, our Mom.

“There is so much to say about my dad- my sisters and I will never be done talking about how wonderful he was, so bear with us-but for today I share these memories with my appreciation for the kind and brilliant man, father and grandfather he was, as well as the loving legacy he left behind.”

At the time of writing, Jennifer Garner’s Instagram has been flooded with nearly sixty thousand comments, including thoughts from celebrities such as Julianne Moore, Jennifer Aniston and Lily Collins. Jennifer Aniston said “I’m so sorry Jen” She then added a red heart broken emoji before adding, “So much love to you and your family.” Emily in Paris star Lily Collins said “Sending you and your family the most love and light and hugs,” whilst Sharon Stone said “My condolences. We did the same for my dad. Such love.”

Along with the tribute, Hollywood actress Jennifer Garner shared a series of photographs of her late father, including amongst others a photograph of herself as a child with him on a water slide, as well as a photograph of him with her mother and two sisters.

In September 2023, Jennifer Garner also shared a birthday tribute to her father. She said that “Billy Jack Garner is 85 today. We love you Dad. We love that you are our first call when life throws a curve ball, the guy we hunt down to open stubborn jars and our favourite hug. We love that you mow the lawn in the dark and always have enough change in your pockets for ice cream. We love that you intimidated our boyfriends and that you and Mom laugh and the same Sunday funnies.”