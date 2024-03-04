Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Those looking for a little historical royal scandal before the return of “Bridgerton” Season 3 later this year, and who have access to Sky Atlantic, might be very interested in a new series arriving this week on the channel. Not only does it deal with a treacherous mother-and-son duo, one of which Oscar winner Julianne Moore, but it is also influenced by an actual plot against the King.

Remarkably for those of us who have “scant” knowledge of British history, the rather Machiavellian tale is based on the real-life events between George Villiers and King James; Villiers was considered a favourite and self-described "lover" of King James I of England. Such was James' adoration for Villiers that the king declared he wanted the courtier to become his ‘wife’. For a decade, Villiers was at the king’s side right up to James’s death in March 1625.

James' death was the beginning of the end for Villiers' plan along with his mother, Mary Villiers, Countess of Buckingham. Their enemies accused George of poisoning the king, which led to a parliamentary investigation. Scurrilous pamphlets and ballads about the two circulated through the streets of London. However, the charges were ultimately dismissed and forgotten as a historical footnote.

Until the book, “The King’s Assassin” by Benjamin Wooley, who brought renewed interest in the subject, including that of Sky Studios, who alongside Hera Pictures brings the sometimes forgotten scandalous era involving the first Stuart king of England to the screen with “Mary and George.”

What is “Mary and George” about?

“The series follows the story of a treacherous mother and son who schemed, seduced and killed to conquer the Court of England and the bed of its King. Prepared to stop at nothing and armed with ruthless political steel, the pair rose from humble beginnings to become the richest, most titled and influential players the English court had ever seen.”

“As major players on the world stage, the pair will need all their nous to survive, not least as they find themselves amongst the most hated figures in the nation.

Who stars in “Mary and George”?

Alongside Julianne Moore, Sky has revealed the following cast list for their upcoming series, “Mary and George.”

Julianne Moore as Mary Villiers, Countess of Buckingham

Nicholas Galitzine as George Villiers, 1st Duke of Buckingham

Tony Curran as James VI and I

Laurie Davidson as Robert Carr, 1st Earl of Somerset

Nicola Walker as Elizabeth Hatton

Niamh Algar as Sandie

Trine Dyrholm as Queen Anne

Sean Gilder as Sir Thomas Compton

Adrian Rawlins as Edward Coke

Mark O'Halloran as Francis Bacon

When is “Mary and George” released on Sky Atlantic?