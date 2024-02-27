Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jennifer Aniston has revealed how she stays fit on Instagram by sharing a video of her vigorous workout routines - and how she stays motivated to keep them up.

The 55-year-old shared a video to her 45 million followers, which showed her exercising with Dani Coleman, a personal trainer for functional fitness company Pvolve, which Aniston officially joined in 2021.

The American actor who rose to fame as Rachel Green in the hit sitcom Friends, and plays Alex Levy on Apple TV+’s The Morning Show told fans: "Oh god… You know those days when you just don’t wanna do it? You just gotta do it." Adding: "If you’re having one of THOSE Mondays, I FEEL YOU Just gotta do it!!"

Aniston is known for intensive five-times-a-week workouts, but shared in an interview with British Vogue that it was a back injury that encouraged her to "retrain" her brain and attitude towards fitness which has "absolutely evolved over the years."

She said: "I’m in better shape than I was in my 20s. I feel better in mind, body, and spirit. It’s all 100%." Continuing: "With Pvolve, you can really pick from so many workouts depending on how much time you have, the level of strength that you’re at, and where your body’s at, and you feel energised afterwards."

Last year, she also posted a picture of herself in a lymphatic pantsuit, which is usually worn post-workout to prevent unpleasant pressure points forming around the body. So what was Aniston doing in her latest workout video, and what benefits can this routine have on the body?

What exercises was Jennifer Aniston doing?

According to James Barr, a personal trainer at Fitness First, it appears that Aniston is doing a mixture of bodyweight-based and compound exercises, which include press-ups, mountain climbers with sliders, and leg extensions with ankle weights.

Barr explained: "Bodyweight, or callisthenics, is a type of exercise that involves using your own bodyweight for resistance. It’s done to help develop strength, flexibility and endurance. It is associated with bodyweight exercises, which can be, but not limited to, exercises like push-ups, pull-ups, squats, dips and a variety of abdominal exercises."

Catie Miller, a fitness trainer and the founder of Barre Series added that Aniston is doing a side leg lift sequence. She said: "Side leg lifts primarily target the muscles on the side of the hip, including the gluteus medius and minimus, as well as the tensor fasciae latae. These muscles are important for hip stability and abduction (moving the leg away from the midline of the body). Strengthening these muscles can help improve hip stability, balance, and overall lower body strength."

Adding: "[It also] helps improve hip mobility by working through the range of motion of abduction and adduction (moving the leg away from and towards the midline of the body). This can be particularly beneficial for individuals who have tight hips or a limited range of motion in the hip joint."

Whilst side leg lifts require engaging the core muscles to stabilise the torso and the pelvis which helps improve core stability and control which is vital to maintain proper poster and alignment.

What are the benefits of wearing ankle weights?

Miller explains: "These weights add resistance to your lower body, intensifying movements and engaging muscles more effectively. The extra load challenges the muscles, making them work harder and promoting strength and endurance."

She adds: "As you move, ankle weights activate muscles in your legs, particularly targeting the stabiliser muscles that play a vital role in supporting larger muscles and joints during various movements."