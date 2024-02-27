Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Good Morning Britain reporter Richard Gaisford has given viewers a new update on his health after undergoing emergency surgery over the weekend.

The morning news show's chief correspondent was hospitalised on Sunday, February 25, where he under went the procedure. GMB host Susanna Reid told viewers on the Monday's (February 26) episode that it had resulted from an infection which could not be cleared up with antibiotics.

Gaisford updated his followers on X (formerly Twitter) to put minds at rest. He said: "Am grateful for so many kind messages today. It’s all a bit overwhelming. Glad to report I’m not at death’s door, and most certainly wasn’t “rushed” to hospital. I developed an infection in my leg in Ukraine that didn’t respond to antibiotics. I sought advice from the NHS

"Doctors decided an immediate operation to open up the affected area and clean out the infection was the best course of action. I have a big hole, but hopefully nothing nasty left inside."

Gaisford was understandably missing from Monday's episode of the show as he recovers. He added: "I should be back working soon, but might not return to the frontlines for a while."

He added that he was "bemused" by the interest in his health, after his condition hit the headlines. His comments were flooded with well-wishes, including from former GMB presenter Piers Morgan who said: "Glad you're OK mate". Gaisford replied to his former colleague: "Thanks Piers. Unlike you, I’m not used to being the headline!"

