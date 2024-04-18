Channel 4 axes UK version of TV show after only one season

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Channel 4 has axed the UK version of the survival format TV show after only one season. It is incredibly popular overseas and there are versions in Germany, Denmark and Australia. The popular series which is from Squid Game: The Challenge producer The Garden, has been on screen in the US for a decade.

The Channel 4 Uk version that is being axed is Alone, the show is about members of the British public who have to survive when they are dumped in the Canadian wilderness, there are 11 members in total. The contestants film their own adventure whilst trying to fend for themselves with only 10 survival items each.

Alone was first unveiled by Channel 4 in August 2022, and in September 2023, the show was won by Tom Williams who took home £100,000. Unfortunately the reviews for Alone have been far from favourable and reportedly after months of consideration, it has been decided that the show will not continue for another season.

In January 2024 Channel 4 revealed that it would be axing underperforming linear TV channels under a new year five year strategy and would be cutting nearly a fifth of jobs. Alex Mahon, chief executive said that “As we shift our centre of gravity from linear to digital our proposals will focus cost reductions on legacy activity. In preparing for a new digital-first future, I hope we can make Channel 4 simpler… and create a more efficient, inclusive and high performing organisation.”