ITV axe reality spin-off show after just one series – despite its all-star cast and big ratings
ITV have announced that one of their most popular reality TV shows has been axed after just one series, despite being a hit with viewers.
‘I’m a Celebrity . . . Get Me Out of Here’ has been a fan favourite show for 20 years, and while that is set to return in November for its 24th series. However, it’s spin-off sister show will not be returning. ‘I’m a Celebrity South Africa’, which sees past campmates return to the jungle, will not be shown on ITV this year.
ITV has made the decision to end the reality show, which last year saw jungle titans such as Helen Flanagan, Joe Swash and Phil Tufnell return to camp for a second time, after just one series. Just like the original show, the ‘South Africa’ spin off was hosted by presenting duo Act and Dec.
A TV insider said: "ITV have decided I'm A Celebrity South Africa will not return this year and there are currently no plans for another series. It may well return in the future so it’s not necessarily gone for good, but it definitely won’t be happening this year and there is nothing set in stone for when it will be.
“This will come as a disappointment to fans as Ant and Dec had previously hinted that it would be back and it was expected that it would be an annual thing.”
An ITV spokesperson confirmed: “I'm A Celebrity... South Africa was commissioned to air in 2023 to celebrate favourite campmates from the past 20 years as they returned to the jungle. The series was one of the biggest entertainment shows of the year averaging 5.2million across its consecutive weeknight run and reaching over one million 16-34s for the launch episode. It was never planned for the series to return again this year.”
The series was pre-recorded, which meant there were no public votes and instead the celebrities had to take part in trials to see who would be eliminated. In the end, Myleene Klass was crowned the ultimate "legend" I’m a Celeb contestant. Although fans enjoyed the show, it is said that they didn’t like that they had no influence over who stayed in the show and who left and, ultimately, who won due to it being pre-recorded. The first series of the show was actually filmed in South Africa at the end of 2022, but the show did not air until April 2023. Fans were hoping series two would follow the same pattern and air at some time this month, but their hopes have been dashed. It’s a second crushing blow for fans of Ant and Dec too as the pair have just recorded the final episode of another fan favourite ‘Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway’.
