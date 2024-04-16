Myleene Klass won ‘I’m a Celebrity South Africa’ in 2023. Photo by Getty Images.

ITV have announced that one of their most popular reality TV shows has been axed after just one series, despite being a hit with viewers.

‘I’m a Celebrity . . . Get Me Out of Here’ has been a fan favourite show for 20 years, and while that is set to return in November for its 24th series. However, it’s spin-off sister show will not be returning. ‘I’m a Celebrity South Africa’, which sees past campmates return to the jungle, will not be shown on ITV this year.

ITV has made the decision to end the reality show, which last year saw jungle titans such as Helen Flanagan, Joe Swash and Phil Tufnell return to camp for a second time, after just one series. Just like the original show, the ‘South Africa’ spin off was hosted by presenting duo Act and Dec.

A TV insider said: "ITV have decided I'm A Celebrity South Africa will not return this year and there are currently no plans for another series. It may well return in the future so it’s not necessarily gone for good, but it definitely won’t be happening this year and there is nothing set in stone for when it will be.

“This will come as a disappointment to fans as Ant and Dec had previously hinted that it would be back and it was expected that it would be an annual thing.”

An ITV spokesperson confirmed: “I'm A Celebrity... South Africa was commissioned to air in 2023 to celebrate favourite campmates from the past 20 years as they returned to the jungle. The series was one of the biggest entertainment shows of the year averaging 5.2million across its consecutive weeknight run and reaching over one million 16-34s for the launch episode. It was never planned for the series to return again this year.”

