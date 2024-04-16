Chelsea Blackwell from Love is Blind alongside actor Megan Fox (Photo: Netflix, Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)

Netflix reality show is full of plenty of drama, and one of the most talked about moments from the most recent season came when one of the contestants told her love interest that she looks like a celebrity.

Despite the fact that the show is supposed to be based around people falling for each other sight unseen, in season six Chelsea Blackwell couldn’t help but give beau Jimmy Presnell a hint about her appearance before they met.

During one of their dates, Blackwell, a 31-year-old flight attendant, told 28-year-old software salesman Presnell that she gets told "all the time" that she looks like the actor Megan Fox.

She first hinted at the famous connection, telling Presnell: "I don't even know if it's (Machine Gun Kelly's) wife or his fiancée." (as she was at the time the show was filmed, although the pair have since split up).

He replied: "You're saying you look like Megan Fox?". She did say: "It's only because I have light eyes and dark hair." Presnell was visibly excited to hear who about his love interest’s celebrity link as he grinned and instantly asked her: "Can we get married?". He did go on to pop the question, with many fans thinking that Blackwell mentioning her supposed likness to Fox being what led Presnell to make his choice.

When the pair finally met face-to-face after their engagement, Presnell admitted he didn't quite see the resemblance between Fox and his fiancée, telling show producers in a piece-to-camera "she lied to me". He said: "She definitely lied to me about some, uh, how she looked. Chelsea told me she looked like Megan Fox. At the end of the day it doesn't really matter. I am very attracted to her. I can work with that."

In person, he told Blackwell that she is "gorgeous", but when she asked if she is what he expected he replied: "Um, you told me a thousand things."

Blackwell received many negative comments from trolls once the scene aired, but now Megan Fox herself has had her say on the situation. Fox, age 37, told E! News, "I've never had more people text me about something."

She went on to explain she didn’t know what people were talking about when she was first asked about Blackwell’s comments "because I don't really watch TV very much." She continued: "But I've had a lot of people text me and stop me. Even other celebrities at like Oscar parties were like, Do you watch ‘Love is Blind’? And I was like, 'no, but I know what you're talking about.'" Addressing the trolling Blackwell had been subjected to: "I didn't watch it, but I think in general no one deserves to get bullied. I don't think she deserved that. I think people went way too hard. I did see a picture of her. A hundred thousand percent, people have told her, ‘you kind of look like Megan Fox’. So I believe she's telling the truth and I hope like she still has that sparkle in her eye. I hope the world didn't steal it from her.”

Sending kind comments to Blackwell, she concluded: “"Mine died long ago from being bullied for 20 years. So I hope that didn't happen to her. Best wishes and blessings."

