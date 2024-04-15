The first six 'pickers' who are taking part in new Channel reality dating show 'Love Triangle'. Pictured, left to right, are Dan, Mike, ZaraLena, Danika, Jasmine and Lloyd. Photo by Channel 4.

The first six daters who will look for love on E4’s new dating show 'Love Triangle' have been announced - and the broadcaster has promised the show will provide ‘explosive viewing’.

In a brand-new relationship format, E4 is turning everything you know about dating on its head, as it asks six courageous singles to reject all the conventions and pitfalls of modern, app-based dating, in favour of a radical new approach. The show has been created by the team behind the hugely popular dating show ‘Married at First Sight: Australia’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Turning their backs on the overwhelming stream of choice, the singles’ options will be shrunk to just two to choose between. One match embodies each single’s usual wants, type and desires; the other reflects their deeper, more fulfilling romantic needs.

Over the course of the experience, as the six singles face this string of explosive twists, they’ll be forced to question themselves, their choices and everything they think they know about love. Will heads be turned? Will hearts be broken? And, when faced with their final dilemma, which of their two matches will they choose?

In addition, what the singles don’t know, is that the pursuit of a ‘happy ever after’ comes with an explosive twist - when the rejected match arrives looking for love. So, just who are the fist six daters who will take part in the show, what are the full details of the format of the programme and when will it air? Here’s all you need to know.

What is ‘Love Triangle’ about?

‘Love Triangle’ sees six singles, known as pickers, choose between just two handpicked partners, known as suitors. After just two days of trying to build a connection by text online, they must make the potentially life-changing choice between their two matches, before they meet them on a blind date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just 24 hours later, the picker and their chosen match will take the extraordinary step of moving in together, to explore what their future might look like. But around the corner are a series of gripping plot-twists that neither the singles, nor their suitors, see coming. There are four bombshells, as follows:

Bombshell one: Just as the new couples are settling into their love nests, the rejected love matches will make a shocking, surprise return; the pickers must meet their alternative option on a second blind date.

Bombshell two: On this blind date, the new love interest will reveal they are also moving in to the shared house to form a love triangle.

Bombshell three: After the six singles have spent time dating and getting to know both their matches, all three will move in together to form a love triangle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bombshell four: At the end of the experience, each single must make a momentous, gut-wrenching decision as they have to choose which of their two matches to continue dating in pursuit of long-term love.

Who are the first people taking part in ‘Love Triangle’

Channel 4 has announced more details about the first six people who will appear on ‘Love Triangle’ and has also revealed they will all be pickers. They are:

Dan

‘Love Triangle' dater Dan, who viewers will see in the first episodes of the new E4 dating show. Photo by Channel 4.

Dan, aged 27, an entrepreneur from North Wales, lives a high-flying life of non-stop travel. He’s the CEO of his own company and has never worked for anyone else in his life. But whilst he has triumphed in the business and travel worlds, he now wants to find his perfect match. After having his heart broken in recent years, Dan started therapy and has worked hard to learn about himself so he can build successful relationships. Whilst he’s looking for someone who is adventurous like himself, they must be kind-hearted and emotionally intelligent.

Danika

‘Love Triangle' dater Danika, who viewers will see in the first episodes of the new E4 dating show. Photo by Channel 4.

Bubbly and vivacious, it may come as a surprise that Danika, aged 30, from Reading, went four years without going on a single date. But this year, she is committed to finding the one. An active gym-goer and PT in training, fitness is an important part of Danika’s life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danika comes from a big family comprising many siblings, nieces and nephews, so she is looking for someone who is family-oriented, has a good sense of humour and good chat.

Jasmine

‘Love Triangle' dater Jasmine, who viewers will see in the first episodes of the new E4 dating show. Photo by Channel 4.

Jasmine is from Wiltshire and works as a teaching assistant at a local primary school. Having grown up without most of her fingers on her right hand, Jasmine’s developed a thick skin and her confidence has caught the attention of Paralympians and actors.

Occasionally, the 22-year-old comes across guys who treat her differently, but she’s learning how to pick the good eggs from the bad. Jasmine’s type is tall, dark, and handsome, but she is also looking for a mature and kind-hearted person who will accept her for who she is.

Lloyd

‘Love Triangle' dater Lloyd, who viewers will see in the first episodes of the new E4 dating show. Photo by Channel 4.

Although he was born in France, at a young age 31-year-old Lloyd moved to London, then Norway, before returning to London again and then moving to Manchester. He therefore found growing up difficult, as he never felt like he truly belonged in one place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now an international DJ, currently playing in clubs and bars around the world and often picking up a new girl after every gig. Lloyd’s attracted to tall girls with great bodies. He also likes confident women who have a good sense of humour.

Mike

‘Love Triangle' dater Mike, who viewers will see in the first episodes of the new E4 dating show. Photo by Channel 4.

After growing up in Canada, 40-year-old Mike became a successful professional basketball player, going on to captain England in the Commonwealth Games and played for the Sheffield Sharks for 13 years, winning four championships.

Having spent all his life focussing on his career, Mike, who lives in Sheffield, says he knows that he is ‘no spring chicken’ so is now looking to settle down with a partner and start a family. Whilst attraction is important to him, he doesn’t have a specific type, just a woman who looks good and is a natural beauty.

ZaraLena

‘Love Triangle' dater ZaraLena, who viewers will see in the first episodes of the new E4 dating show. Photo by Channel 4.

During her last relationship, ZaraLena, who is a 31-year-old entrepreneur from Preston, suffered from stress-induced alopecia universalis which caused all of her hair to fall out in just six weeks. She has since founded her cosmetics range to help other women who are experiencing hair loss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ZaraLena is looking for someone who shares the same sex-positive attitude and she considers a lack of sex to be a huge deal-breaker in a relationship. In the past, her success has attracted men who expect her to be the provider, so it’s important that her next partner is ambitious, driven and isn’t intimidated by her achievements.

When is ‘Love Triangle’ on TV?