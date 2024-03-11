Comedian Katie Lamb has gone viral for creating a skit about the 'Married at First Sight' relationship experts and how they match couples. Photo by TikTok/@katielamb929

'Married at First Sight' is a hugely popular reality TV dating show, known for creating just as many explosive rows as sweet loved-up moments.

Viewers are hooked on season 11 of the Austrailian version of the show, which is currently airing in the UK on E4 every Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm.

The show is now in its third week on UK television and, as viewers get to know this year's couples even better, the question of 'why have they been paired together?' has once again been raised about some of the matches. It's a question that is asked with every season of the show, and with every version of it too . . . there's also a UK version, a New Zealand version and an American version, to name a few.

The show sees singles matched by a group of three relationship experts who, after an intensive selection and interview process, decide who the participants are best suited to. The couples know nothing about each other, but meet for the first time at the altar before they say 'I do'. Although, spoiler alert, they don't actually legally tie the knot.

They then enter the social experiment as a 'married' couple and are fast-tracked through various stages of a relationship which would take weeks, months or even years to build to in the outside world, including going on honeymoon, moving in together and meeting each other's family and friends.

Cameras follow them every step of the way, of course, to catch all the highs and lows. The experts throw in some challenges and tasks along the way too, which are supposed to help them grow their connection. Although these quite often end up hindering them - leading to some of the show's more tense clips as the couples argue, not only among themselves but also among the other brides and grooms.

It's little wonder then that social media users often speculate whether the hit reality show's experts and producers purposefully match singles that are guaranteed to end in disaster to make for more intense, drama-filled viewing and boost ratings.

Comedian and radio host Kaite Lamb has summarised the thoughts of 'Married at First Sight' (or 'MAFS') viewers by giving her hilarious take on the experts' matching process on TikTok - and it's gone viral.

In a made up scenario, Katie impersonates a 'MAFS' expert, though she does not say she is trying to be like any one of them specifically. She says: "I want to look at Tanya, she's 32, she really wants to start a family ASAP, she's been cheated on in the past so her self-confidence is very very low."

She continues: "Call me crazy, but let's match her up with Jock, this is an exciting match because Jock's a misogynistic prick. He doesn't want children. He doesn't want to settle down. He wants to live the bachelor lifestyle forever. He tends to say things like put a 'muzzle on your woman'. So yeah, no, I think this will be good."

Placing her hand low down, she adds: "With Tanya's confidence already here Jock will crash land her, but that will build resilience and this is why it's a good balance. Tanya's here for love, Jock's here for the Instagram followers so it's a match made in heaven."

The impersonation has clearly struck a chord with MAFS viewers as the video has been viewed more than two million times. It has also had thousands of comments, with fans praising the comedian's act. Many simply said she has "nailed it" with her impression. One more said: "Your annunciation is spot on, why do they talk like that?"

Another added: "Just me watching this during a commercial break in mafs. Accuracy is 100%." One fan declared: "This is the best thing I’ve ever watched."